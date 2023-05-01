5/1 WWE Raw results: Powell’s live review of the second night of the WWE Draft, the final push for Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes, Jimmy Uso vs. Matt Riddle, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio vs. Zelina Vega, Rey Mysterio, and Santos Escobar in a mixed tag match

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,562)

Live from Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena

Aired May 1, 2023 on USA Network

[Hour One] Raw opened with a recap of the first night of the WWE Draft from Friday’s Smackdown… Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves were on commentary, and Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

Triple H made his entrance and went to a podium on the stage. The new WWE World Heavyweight Championship belt was set up next to the draft podium. Triple H noted that the show was sold out and added, “It is loud in here.” He welcomed viewers to Raw and night two of the 2023 WWE Draft.

Triple H said Friday’s show shook WWE down to the foundation (really?) and assumed tonight would do the same. Triple H explained that half the roster was drafted on Friday and the other half would be drafted during Raw. He said that with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns being drafted to Smackdown, there would be a new WWE World Heavyweight Champion crowned and the title and its holder will be exclusive to Raw.

The draft pool graphic was shown on the big screen. Triple H said the only wrestler not eligible to be drafted was Brock Lesnar. He explained that Lesnar renegotiated his status as a free agent and therefore can appear on any brand at any time. Triple H closed with the “Are you ready” bit and then announced the first round picks.

Round One

Smackdown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley to Raw

U.S. Champion Austin Theory to Smackdown

Seth Rollins to Raw

Charlotte Flair to Smackdown

Powell’s POV: No real surprises here given that Bianca Belair and the Raw Women’s Championship went to Smackdown, meaning Smackdown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley was likely to be Raw bound. Becky Lynch went to Raw, so Seth Rollins was likely to join her. Gunther and the Intercontinental Championship went to Raw, so the U.S. Championship seemed likely to end up on Smackdown.

Paul Heyman was introduced by Triple H. Heyman went to the ring and delivered a promo. Heyman brought up the Usos losing the tag title rematch on Smackdown and said he would address them in private.

Heyman said Roman Reigns would address everything, including the “hunk of beautiful gold” on the podium. “Wouldn’t that title look relevant around the waist of your Tribal Chief Roman Reigns?” Heyman asked. Heyman said Reigns can’t compete for the title because he will not be on Raw.

Heyman said the worst thing about that is that “all of the children in the locker room” are running around talking about Reigns when they should know better. Heyman used the word “freakin'” several times to badmouth the people he thinks should know better.

Seth Rollins made his entrance and stopped to look at the new championship belt before he headed to the ring. The crowd chanted Seth’s entrance song while he entered the ring and smiled at Heyman, who leaned against the ropes in a corner of the ring.

Rollins laughed and said it was good to see Heyman and questioned why he had the long face. Rollins said it’s like Christmas for Heyman because Reigns was drafted to Smackdown while he he is staying on Raw, meaning “Roman doesn’t have to run from me anymore.”

Rollins said he knows Heyman loves a good spoiler and he had one for him. “At Night of Champions, I am going to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship,” Rollins said. “And the entire world is finally going to see what a real champion looks like.”

Heyman took a phone call. Rollins told Heyman it would be hard to have a phone conversation with an arena full of people singing. The fans took the cue. “I can’t hear my Tribal Chief,” Heyman barked at the fans. Heyman told Rollins that he was pissing off the Tribal Chief.

Rollins questioned how long it would take him to put Heyman down so that he could Stomp his big bald head. Rollins started at five seconds and worked his way down while backing Heyman into a corner of the ring.

Solo Sikoa made his entrance and entered the ring. Heyman held back Sikoa while telling Rollins that all strings were being pulled by Reigns, meaning that it would be Rollins vs. Sikoa after the break. Rollins said they didn’t need to wait to make it official. Rollins said that if Sikoa wanted a fight tonight, he was on…

Patrick hyped Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Bayley and Dakota Kai. Patrick said Bayley petitioned management to make the match happen and said it was up next… [C]

Powell’s POV: I actually wish that Reigns was competing in the tournament. It would scare the hell out of the Roman haters, but more importantly it would make the new championship feel bigger even if he lost a tournament match by DQ or count-out. That said, he is a Smackdown wrestler, so it wouldn’t make storyline sense for him to be in the match. What didn’t make sense was Heyman speaking favorably about the new championship, but I get that they want the belt to feel prestigious and know they face an early uphill battle with some fans.

Footage aired from earlier in the day of Cody Rhodes arriving at the building. Adam Pearce approached him and indicated that he hoped things would spiral into chaos with Rhodes and Brock Lesnar both in the building. Rhodes walked away without making any promises…

Separate shots aired of doors that had the Raw and Smackdown logos. The broadcast team indicated that the people drafting were inside their war rooms. A shot aired of the NXT wrestlers at the WWE Performance Center since “select NXT wrestlers” are draft eligible…

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez made their entrance while the challengers were already inside the ring…

1. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Bayley and Dakota Kai in a non-title match. Patrick reminded viewers that the new rosters go into effect starting on next week’s Raw. Bayley raked the eyes of Morgan while the referee was tied up with Kai. Bayley sent Morgan to the floor and then Kai caught her with a boot to the face. [C]

Late in the match, Bayley made a blind tag. Morgan hit Oblivion on Kai, but ran in and performed a sunset flip on Morgan and pinned her…

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez beat Bayley and Dakota Kai in 8:10 in a non-title match.

Booker T and Sharmell were shown leaving the Raw and Smackdown war rooms with draft cards… [C]

Powell’s POV: I must have misunderstood the broadcast team, as this was actually a non-title match despite my mistakenly listing it as a title match. My apologies. The match was fine and set up the need for Bayley and Kai to have a championship match. By the way, one of the few things I liked about the presentation of the draft on Friday was the use of legends, so I’m happy to see that continuing on Raw.

Footage aired from earlier in the day of Brock Lesnar walking through the arena parking garage. Pearce approached him and said that Cody Rhodes was also present, but he hoped to keep the peace if at all possible. “Good luck with that,” Lesnar said…

A video package recapped Lesnar destroying Rhodes on the Raw after WrestleMania…

Booker T and Sharmell headed to the podium and announced the next draft picks. Booker read the Raw picks and Sharmell read the Smackdown picks…

Round Two

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to Raw

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso to Smackdown

“Judgment Day” Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor to Raw

“LWO” Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Zelina Vega to Smackdown

Powell’s POV: Remember all the talk on the shows leading up to the draft about how factions and tag teams could be split up in the draft?

Braun Strowman and Ricochet made their entrance for a match against Alpha Academy… [C] The Alpha Academy entrance was partially televised…

2. Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. “Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis (w/Maxxine Dupri). Graves said he heard Otis passed up attending the Met Gala so that he could be on Raw with Maxxine. In the end, Ricochet performed a Swanton off of Strowman’s shoulders onto Otis and then pinned him. Maxxine was shown looking shocked over Otis losing…

Braun Strowman and Ricochet beat “Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis in 2:30.

Shawn Michaels was shown exiting the Raw war room, and then Adam Pearce was shown leaving the Smackdown war room… [C]

[Hour Two] Fort Worth imagery was shown while Patrick hyped WWE Backlash taking place in Puerto Rico…

A video package recapped the feud between Bad Bunny and Damian Priest…

Shawn Michaels and Adam Pearce came out to the podium. Michaels started to announce the third round picks, but he was interrupted by Brock Lesnar’s entrance music. Lesnar walked out and was followed by Pearce, who gave up on trying to talk Lesnar down when Lesnar shot him a look. Cole noted that Lesnar wasn’t smiling and seemed to be all business.

Lesnar asked the crowd how it felt to be looking at the only real cowboy in the stage of Texas. Pearce returned with a bunch of security guards and said they had business to do. Pearce asked Lesnar to leave the ring and said that his security guards would help him leave if he didn’t do it on his own. Lesnar said it would take a lot more security guards than what they had. A second batch of security guards ran out.

Cody Rhodes’ entrance music played. Rhodes entered the ring from the opposite side of the stage and punched Lesnar once he turned around. Security guards swarmed Rhodes while Lesnar sold the punch at ringside before smiling. Cody tried to leave the ring, but a group of security guards stopped him while another batch of guards stood in front of Lesnar. Brock slowly backed up and smiled while Cody yelled at him from the ring… [C]

Powell’s POV: Simple and effective hype for their WWE Backlash match. I really hope the creative forces have come up with a reason to explain why Lesnar attacked Cody in the first place, but I’m not holding my breath.

An ad for Smackdown hyped Bad Bunny’s appearance and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Karrion Kross…

Shawn Michaels announced the third round draft picks at the podium. He called for Adam Pearce, but then said he would be taking his place…

Round Three

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to Raw

Asuka to Smackdown

“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to Raw

“The Brawling Brutes” Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch

Matt Riddle spoke with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn on the Gorilla Position set and was happy about all the time they would be spending together. Once Riddle made his entrance, an annoyed Owens asked Zayn if he heard Riddle say they could hang out all the time. Owens and Zayn followed Riddle to the ring. Footage aired from Smackdown of Owens and Zayn beating the Usos to retain the tag titles. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso made their entrance…

3. Matt Riddle (w/Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn) vs. Jimmy Uso (w/Jey Uso). Jey caught Riddle with a kick from the apron during the opening seconds of the match while the referee was focused on Jimmy. Owens and Zayn played the Eddie Guerrero chair trick on Jey, who was ejected from ringside (ugh, another case of a referee calling what he doesn’t see). [C]

Riddle was in offensive control coming out of the break until he went for a Broton and Jimmy put his knees up. Riddle caught Jimmy with an elbow and went to the ropes, but Jimmy shoved him to the floor. Owens checked on Riddle. Jimmy went to ringside and superkicked Owens.

Back in the ring, Jimmy delivered an enzuigiri and a superkick and got a two count. Jimmy threw another superkick and got another two count. Jimmy got upset and ripped the turnbuckle pad. Owens climbed onto the apron and slammed Jimmy’s head on the exposed turnbuckle while the referee tried to keep Zayn out of the ring. Riddle hit the Floating Bro and got the three count…

Matt Riddle defeated Jimmy Uso in 7:40.

Powell’s POV: Graves tried to soften the blow from the start by saying that Jimmy was more comfortable with tag team wrestling. The loss for Jimmy makes sense given that the idea seems to be for the Usos to remain in a slump heading into their next meeting with Roman Reigns.

An Iyo Sky video package aired… Graves hyped Bianca Belair vs. Iyo Sky for the Raw Women’s Championship for Saturday’s WWE Backlash…

Eric Bischoff was shown exiting the Raw war room, and then Rob Van Dam was shown outside the Smackdown war room. RVD encountered Elias and Rick Boogs, who did the RVD thumb point with him… [C]

Patrick recapped Brock Lesnar’s free agent status while his graphic was shown…

Sikoa was wrapping his thumb backstage while Heyman stood behind him and pumped him up while talking about how much faith Roman Reigns has in him. Jey Uso entered the ring and asked why Sikoa wasn’t at ringside. Heyman said Sikoa was staying concentrated on the assignment that the Tribal Chief gave him. Heyman said that he and Sikoa would give Jey the room. Heyman told Jey that the Tribal Chief loves him while he and Sikoa exited…

Eric Bischoff came out to read the Raw picks while RVD walked out to read the Smackdown picks. There was a loud RVD chant…

Round Four

Trish Stratus to Raw

Karrion Kross (w/Scarlett) to Smackdown

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler to Raw

LA Knight to Smackdown

Powell’s POV: Ronda Rousey has gone from being a major special attraction to being a fourth round tag team pick. Wow.

The Miz made his entrance for a Miz TV segment. He boasted that Raw is back and read through some of the names who are on the Raw roster. Miz introduced Shinsuke Nakamura as his guest.