Cody Rhodes’ status for WWE Wrestlepalooza revealed

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will return to WWE television in time for the Wrestlepalooza premium live event. Paul Levesque shared the news during an appearance on Tuesday’s edition of “The Pat McAfee Show Live” on YouTube.com.

Powell’s POV: The latest storylines seem to suggest that Cody will defend the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre, but nothing is official. Levesque also revealed that he filmed an appearance on the Kill Tony podcast. After sharing the news, Levsesque said he slipped, and he wasn’t supposed to share that news until Monday. Oops.