AEW Collision rating for Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia, and Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe

September 9, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 300,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The Collision numbers are for TNT and do not include Max streaming numbers. The previous Saturday’s Collision episode averaged 195,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating during Labor Day weekend. One year earlier, the September 7, 2024, edition of AEW Collision delivered 157,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the All Out go-home show, which aired on a Friday opposite WWE Smackdown on Fox and an NFL game streamed by Peacock.

