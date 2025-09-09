WWE Smackdown rating for John Cena’s final WWE appearance in Chicago

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.585 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was up compared to the previous episode’s 1.147 million viewership average.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.28 rating. The numbers were down for the previous show due to it airing on the Friday of Labor Day weekend. Friday’s Smackdown ran against an NFL game that streamed free on YouTube and claimed 17 million viewers. One year earlier, the September 6, 2024, edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 1.770 million viewers and a 0.45 rating for the final show on Fox.