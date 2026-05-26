NXT TV preview: NXT Women’s Championship match tops tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Lola Vice vs. Izzi Dame for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair

-Jaida Parker vs. Layla Diggs

-Shiloh Hill vs. Charlie Dempsey

-“OTM” Bronco Nima and Lucien Price vs. Shawn Spears and Niko Vance

-Sean Legacy vs. Dorian Van Dux in a WWE Speed tournament match

Powell’s POV: Tonight’s NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).