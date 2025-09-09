WWE Wrestlepalooza lineup: The updated card for the first ESPN Unlimited premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Wrestlepalooza event will be held on Saturday, September 20, in Indianapolis, Indiana, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

-John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar for the final time

-Iyo Sky vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant Women’s World Championship

-World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch vs. CM Punk and AJ Lee in a mixed tag match

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed

Powell’s POV: The two tag team matches were made official on Raw. Join us for a live review of this event as it streams at 6CT/7ET on the ESPN Unlimited app and Netflix internationally. A same-night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).