NXT TV preview: Flag match, Triple Threat elimination tag, and more set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Je’Von Evans vs. Josh Briggs

-Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin vs. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Sol Ruca and Zaria vs. Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx vs. Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame in a Triple Threat elimination match for a future shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-NXT North American Champion Ethan Page vs. Tavion Heights in a flag match

-Lainey Reid vs. Faby Apache in an opening round tournament match for a shot at the WWE Women’s Speed Championship at NXT No Mercy

Powell’s POV: There was no mention of the NXT North American Championship being on the line during the flag match. The winner of the Reid vs. Apache match will face Candice LeRae for the shot at the title held by Sol Ruca. Tonight’s NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).