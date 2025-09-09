What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: The brand’s Wrestlepalooza go-home show, early start time

September 9, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-John Cena appears

-World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch meet face-to-face with CM Punk and AJ Lee

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez

Powell’s POV: This show will feature brand’s final push for the WrestlePalooza premium live event. Monday’s Raw will be live from Springfield, Massachusetts, at MassMutual Center. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays at the earlier start time on Netflix at 6CT/7ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

