NXT Showdown and AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday, last week’s NXT grade, Malia Hosaka, Rhino, Kaitlyn, Matthew Rehwoldt

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will air live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show features the fallout from NXT No Mercy. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Dynamite’s Title Tuesday will be live from Jacksonville, Florida, at Daily’s Place. The show was bumped to Tuesday for one week due to the MLB playoffs. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from the NXT event in Orlando and the AEW show in Jacksonville. If you are going to either the show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-I gave last week’s NXT TV show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Malia Hosaka is 56.

-Rhino (Terry Gerin) is 50.

-Kaitlyn (Celeste Bonin) is 39.

-TNA color commentator Matthew Rehwoldt is 38. He worked as Aiden English in WWE.