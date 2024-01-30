What's happening...

NXT TV results (1/30): Moore’s review of Ilja Dragunov and Trick Williams meet face to face before Vengeance Day, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams vs. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic semifinal match

January 30, 2024

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV 
Live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center
Aired January 30, 2024 on USA Network

Highlights from last week’s NXT aired…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer…

1. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams vs. “The Latino World Order” Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro in a semi-final match of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Melo and Wilde had a prolonged collar and elbow and chain sequence with Melo landing the armdrag. Trick tagged in and took down Wilde. Wilde hit Trick with a jawbreaker. Del Toro tagged in and gave Wilde a hip toss on Melo. Del Toro hit Trick with a Lionsault for a nearfall. Del Toro gave Trick a loud chest chop.

Trick caught a crossbody and gave Del Toro a spinning body slam followed by another. Del Toro escaped a body slam and gave Trick a basement dropkick to the calf. Trick caught Del Toro with a pop up right hook. Melo tagged in and gave Del Toro machine gun chops in the corner and boots. Del Toro sent Melo to ringside. WIlde hit Melo with a sweet looking top rope flip dive to ringside. Del Toro hit Trick with a corkscrew plancha heading into picture-in-picture.[c]

