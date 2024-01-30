NXT TV results (1/30): Moore’s review of Ilja Dragunov and Trick Williams meet face to face before Vengeance Day, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams vs. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic semifinal match

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired January 30, 2024 on USA Network

Highlights from last week’s NXT aired…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer…

1. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams vs. “The Latino World Order” Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro in a semi-final match of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Melo and Wilde had a prolonged collar and elbow and chain sequence with Melo landing the armdrag. Trick tagged in and took down Wilde. Wilde hit Trick with a jawbreaker. Del Toro tagged in and gave Wilde a hip toss on Melo. Del Toro hit Trick with a Lionsault for a nearfall. Del Toro gave Trick a loud chest chop.

Trick caught a crossbody and gave Del Toro a spinning body slam followed by another. Del Toro escaped a body slam and gave Trick a basement dropkick to the calf. Trick caught Del Toro with a pop up right hook. Melo tagged in and gave Del Toro machine gun chops in the corner and boots. Del Toro sent Melo to ringside. WIlde hit Melo with a sweet looking top rope flip dive to ringside. Del Toro hit Trick with a corkscrew plancha heading into picture-in-picture.[c]