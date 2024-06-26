NXT Heatwave lineup: The updated card for the Independence Day weekend premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Heatwave premium live event that will be held on Sunday, July 7 in Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena.

-Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Ethan Page vs. Shawn Spears in a four-way for the NXT Championship

-Roxanne Perez vs. Lola Vice for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Kelani Jordan vs. Sol Ruca for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

-Oba Femi vs. Wes Lee for the NXT North American Championship

-Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. Andre Chase and Duke Hudson for the NXT Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: Evans won a 25-man battle royal last week to earn the title shot. However, he lost the main event of the same show to Ethan Page. Shawn Spears beat Trick Williams in a non-title match on last night’s show. All of this led to the NXT Title match becoming a four-way. NXT Heatwave will stream live on Peacock. We will have a live review of Heatwave along with a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).