09/17 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 374): Rich Fann previews WWE Wrestlepalooza with predictions, thoughts on the move to ESPN Unlimited

September 17, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features PWTorch.com columnist and podcast host Rich Fann previewing WWE Wrestlepalooza featuring John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar for the final time, AJ Lee and CM Punk vs. Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, and more…

