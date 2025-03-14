WWE Smackdown and AEW Collision coverage, WWE in Germany (reports needed), Bryan Clark, Beulah McGillicutty, Santino Marella, Shotzi, Scott Hall

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Smackdown will air on same day tape delay from Barcelona, Spain at Olimpic Arena. The show features “DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the WWE Tag Team Titles. Join me for my weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Saturday’s AEW Collision will be live from Las Vegas, Nevada at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Join me for my live review as the show is simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET on TNT. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Smackdown in Barcelona, Saturday’s AEW Collision in Las Vegas, and all of WWE’s European dates. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE is in Dortmund, Germany at Westfalenhalle on Saturday with a live event. There are no matches listed on the host venue site, but the lineup will probably be similar to next weekend’s show Belfast, Northern Ireland, which lists the following matches: Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa in a cage match for the WWE Championship, Gunther vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship, and Tiffany Stratton vs. Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax in a Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Championship.

-WWE is in Hannover, Germany at ZAG Arena on Sunday with a live event.

Birthdays and Notables

-Bryan Clark is 61. He also worked as Wrath and Adam Bomb.

-Beulah McGillicutty (Trisa Laughlin) is 56.

-Santino Marella (Anthony Carelli) is 51.

-Shotzi (Ashley Urbanski) is 32.

-The late Scott Hall died at age 63 on March 14, 2022.