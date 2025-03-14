TNA Sacrifice lineup: The card for tonight’s TNA+ special

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the TNA Sacrifice event that will be held tonight in in El Paso, Texas at El Paso County Coliseum.

-Joe Hendry, Matt Hardy, Elijah, Leon Slater, and Nic Nemeth vs. Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, JDC, Eddie Colon, and Orlando Colon in a ten-man tag team cage match

-Masha Slamovich vs. Cora Jade for the Knockouts Championship

-Moose vs. Jeff Hardy in a ladder match for the X Division Championship

-Mustafa Ali vs. Mike Santana

-Tessa Blanchard vs. Lei Ying Lee

-Trey Miguel Zachary Wentz, and Ace Austin vs. Wes Lee, Tyson Dupont, and Tyriek Igwe

-Sami Callihan vs. Mance Warner in a street fight

-Jody Threat and Dani Luna vs. Ash By Elegance, Heather By Elegance, and The Personal Concierge in a handicap match for the TNA Tag Team Titles

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Steve Maclin

-(Pre-show) “First Class” AJ Francis and KC Navarro vs. Octagon Jr. and Laredo Kid

Powell’s POV: TNA Sacrifice streams tonight on TNA+ and YouTube at 6:30CT/7:30ET, and the main card will be available on TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. TNA is also holding Impact tapings on Saturday in El Paso. We are looking for reports or basic results from the tapings via dotnetjason@gmail.com.