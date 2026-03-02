Beyond Wrestling “Ballroom Blitz” results: Vetter’s review of TNA Champion Mike Santana vs. Ryan Clancy, AEW TBS Champion Willow Nightingale vs. Gabby Forza, WWE ID Title match

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Beyond Wrestling “Ballroom Blitz”

Replay available via IndependentWrestling.TV

February 27, 2026, in Cranston, Rhode Island, at Rhodes On The Pawtuxet

The venue is an attractive two-level ballroom, and the sister promotion, Wrestling Open, has been running shows here most Mondays since last March. The lights were on, and it was easy to see. The room is packed; they might have topped 350 fans here tonight. Joey T, Brother Greatness, and ref Scott Robinson provided commentary.

* This is a top-notch lineup with 12 matches, and the show clocks in at four hours. One last scratch, however, was Eddie Kingston, who reportedly has been dealing with migraines.

1. “Big Business” TJ Crawford, Julio Cruz, Victor Chase, and Love, Doug vs. Angel Ortiz and “The Vibe” Sammy Ortiz, Brother Greatness, and Mani Ariez. Both teams are babyfaces. TJ and Brother Greatness opened. Sammy entered and hit a huracanrana and a spin kick. Victor entered and battled Sammy. Mani slammed teammate Sammy onto Victor for a nearfall at 2:30. Angel entered and did some comedy with Doug. Doug threw a handful of rose petals at Angel. Ortiz’s team took turns hitting sentons on Doug, then they posed at 4:30.

The Vibe worked over Doug in their corner. All eight fought and Big Business threw The Vibe to the floor. In the ring, BB began working over Brother Greatness. Victor hit a big senton. Angel got a hot tag at 7:30, and he hit clotheslines on each member of BB. He hit a huracanrana on Cruz. Sammy hit a powerslam on Chase. Angel hit a frog splash on Chase for a nearfall. This has been non-stop action. TJ hit a Falcon Arrow on Angel for a nearfall at 9:00. All eight brawled again.

Brother Greatness hit a top-rope elbow drop on TJ for a nearfall, but Julio made the save. Cruz and Chase hit a team slam. Sammy hit a springboard stunner. Mani hit a TKO stunner, and Sammy hit a frog splash on Julio. Doug nailed a Rebound Lariat. Doug and Brother Greatness traded rollups, and Doug got the flash pin! A perfect way to open the show, as these guys didn’t slow down.

“Big Business” TJ Crawford, Julio Cruz, Victor Chase, and Love, Doug defeated Angel Ortiz and “The Vibe” Sammy Ortiz, Brother Greatness, and Mani Ariez at 10:57.

2. “The Residency” Nic Robles and RJ Rude and Rex Lawless vs. Rickey Shane Page and Jake Gray and Erik Chacha. Gray and Robles opened, and Jake hit a basement dropkick to the back. Lawless tagged in, so the tiny Chacha got in to face him at 1:00. Rex mockingly patted him on the top of the head, so Erik hit some spin kicks to the thighs. RSP entered and beat up Rude. RSP threw Chacha at Rude. Lawless left the apron to slam Chacha, and it allowed Rude to get a nearfall at 4:00 on Erik. The Residency began working over Erik in their corner.

Robles hit a bodyslam for a nearfall at 6:00. The crowd rallied for Chacha. RSP finally got a hot tag, and he traded punches with Rude. Rickey hit a back-body drop. He threw Robles onto Lawless. RSP picked up both of his teammates and spun them like they were Terry Funk and his ladder, striking the heels. Lawless hit a forward Finlay Roll on Page! Jake and Lawless traded punches. Rude hit a clothesline on Gray. RSP hit a Twist of Fate on Rude. Chacha hit a running knee. RSP hit a running kick on Chacha for a believable nearfall at 9:30. RSP and Chacha hit stereo top-rope leg drops on Lawless, and Erik pinned Rex! Fun action.

Rickey Shane Page, Jake Gray, and Erik Chacha defeated Nic Robles, RJ Rude, and Rex Lawless at 10:26.

3. Jonathan Gresham vs. Joseph “A-Game” Alexander. Again, A-Game just returned from a lengthy shoulder injury. They shook hands before locking up, and they traded standing switches. A-Game has a brace on that damaged left shoulder. A-Game hit a dropkick into the corner. Gresham hit a deep armdrag and targeted the left arm. He twisted the right wrist and fingers and got a nearfall at 5:30. He kept A-Game grounded, tied in a knot on the mat.

A-Game hit a Rebound Lariat at 10:00, but sold the pain in his left arm. He hit some flying forearms, and he slammed Gresham to the mat for a nearfall. Gresham got a Magistral Cradle for a nearfall. A-Game hit a hard knee strike for a believable nearfall at 12:00; that one looked like it really connected! Gresham fired up and hit a shoulder tackle that dropped A-Game at 14:00. He hit some more armdrags and applied a Crossface on the mat.

They got up and traded forearm strikes, and they’ve really picked up the intensity. Gresham hit a Lionsault Press and got another nearfall. A-Game hit another jumping knee for a nearfall at 16:30, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Gresham hit a German Suplex, then another, for a nearfall. Gresham finally hit a straitjacket German Suplex and scored the pin. Good action.

Jonathan Gresham defeated Joseph “A-Game” Alexander at 17:18.

* Gresham got on the mic and noted his career almost ended last year (he suffered a stroke). He said he’s wrestled all over the world and for all the major promotions, but nothing makes him feel more alive than doing an independent show, which got a big pop.

4. Notorious Mimi vs. Kylie Alexa. Mimi came out first, but Kylie attacked her from behind on the floor and pushed her into the ring. She tore apart Mimi’s white angel’s wings! The crowd was aghast! The ref finally checked on Mimi to make sure she was okay to continue, and he called for the bell at 1:06 to officially begin. Mimi hit a series of knee lifts to the ribs. The commentators noted Mimi’s height advantage. Kylie grabbed Mimi’s hair and yanked her to the mat at 2:30, then she whipped Mimi’s leg into the ring post. Kyie hit a running buttbump for a nearfall, and she choked Mimi in the ropes, then hit a double knee drop as Mimi was tied in the ropes.

Mimi nailed a sit-out powerbomb, and they were both down at 5:00. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees, and Mimi hit some clotheslines and dropped Alexa in Snake Eyes style, then hit some running boots in the corner. Mimi hit a top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall. They had a couple of awkward exchanges, then Kylie hit a running knee for a nearfall at 6:30. Kylie hit a double stomp to the stomach. Mimi hit a Samoan Drop. Kylie hit a German Suplex off the second rope, then a running basement dropkick as Mimi was in the ropes for the pin. They got a lot in for that length.

Kylie Alexa defeated Notorious Mimi at 8:08/official time of 7:02.

5. Alex Reynolds vs. Eye Black Jack Pasquale. Again, Reynolds is doing the early Hunter Hearst Helmsley snobby, aristocrat gimmick. He kicked Jack in the face before the bell, and we’re underway. He choked Jack with some of his clothes. Jack hit some chops and a shoulder block in the corner, then a backbody drop at 1:30. Reynolds took control; he started unbuttoning and removing his shirt. Jack hit a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall. Reynolds threw him throat-first across the ropes and took control. Alex choked Jack with his shirt and slammed him stomach-first for a nearfall at 4:00. Reynolds threw him into the ring post, and Jack fell to the floor and sold an injury.

Alex hit a double stomp to the chest as Jack was lying on the floor! Alex rolled him back into the ring and got a nearfall at 6:30. Jack threw him from the top rope to the mat and was fired up, hitting a series of back elbows. Jack hit a Bulldog Powerslam at 8:30. He hit a frog splash but sold it like RVD, rolling around on the mat before finally getting a nearfall. Jack hit a series of clotheslines in the corner. Alex went to the floor and got a hammer; as he tried to get into the ring, Jack grabbed it, and the ref confiscated it. Reynolds hit an awesome leaping Lungblower to the chest for the pin; he hits it where it really looks devastating.

Alex Reynolds defeated Eye Black Jack Pasquale at 10:55.

6. Ben Bishop vs. DJ Powers. I generally consider both men as heels. At a legit 6’11”, Bishop towers over DJ, so Powers stalled in the ropes and was hesitant to lock up. Powers snapped Ben’s throat on the top rope. Ben grabbed him off the top rope and threw him to the mat, then hit some knee lifts in the corner at 1:30. DJ hit a hard chop that had zero affect and it got a “You f—ed up!” chant. Ben hit some loud chops and a big fallaway slam, then a running back elbow in the corner. He put DJ on his shoulders and slammed him hard to the mat, then an elbow drop for a nearfall at 3:00.

Bishop hit a sidewalk slam for a nearfall. DJ poked him in the eyes and hit a series of kicks for a nearfall. DJ went into the crowd to argue face-to-face with the fans. In the ring, Bishop hit a BIG backbody drop at 6:00 and a running splash in the corner, then a Mafia Kick. DJ hit a DDT and a frog splash for a nearfall. Ben grabbed him by the throat off the top rope and chokeslammed him to the mat for the pin. Enjoyable match.

Ben Bishop defeated DJ Powers at 7:52.

7. Mercedes Martinez vs. Liviyah. Mercedes has been wrestling longer than Liviyah has been alive. A really nice pop for Mercedes, who is on a retirement tour. She hit a Mafia Kick at the bell, then some snap butterfly suplexes. Liviyah hit a Lungblower to the chest. She charged but struck her shoulder in the corner. Mercedes immediately hit a Saito Suplex for a nearfall at 3:00. Mercedes went for a fisherman’s suplex, but Liviyah escaped, and Liviyah hit an enzuigiri. She got a backslide for a nearfall, then a flying shoulder block at 4:30.

Liviyah hit a shotgun dropkick into the corner, then a Helluva Kick, a German Suplex, and a missile dropkick for a nearfall. Mercedes put Liviyah’s feet on the top rope and hit a DDT for a nearfall at 6:00. Liviyah hit a Lungblower to the back, a Russian Leg Sweep, and immediately tied Mercedes in a Crossface. Martinez hit a DVD into the corner at 7:30, then a Spinebuster. She bent Liviyah in half and locked in a Dragon Sleeper, and Liviyah tapped out. That was good action. Mercedes helped Liviyah to her feet, and they hugged.

Mercedes Martinez defeated Liviyah at 8:11.

* Up next was supposed to be Bear Bronson vs. Oxx Adams (w/Brett Ryan Gosselin). Bear came out first, but BRG and Oxx attacked him! BRG has been out with a shoulder injury and indicated on Twitter that he will take more time off to rehab. He got on the mic and belittled the crowd and said he’s not going anywhere. He’s clearly healthy again! Bobby Orlando came out for the save, and we have an impromptu tag match! Bear offered to put the No. 1 contender’s rights on the line to get the match.

8. Bobby Orlando and Bear Bronson vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin and Oxx Adams. All four started fighting on the floor. In the ring, Bobby caught BRG’s leg on a kick and worked Brett over, hitting repeated punches in the corner as the crowd counted along. Brett has a shoulder brace on. Bear got in and hit some loud chops on Brett, then his butt splash onto the sternum at 4:00. The seven-footer Oxx tagged in and hit a sidewalk slam on Bronson and stomped on him. BRG tagged back in and hit some stomps.

Bear fired up and hit some chops on Oxx, but couldn’t put Adams across his back. Oxx collapsed on Bear for a nearfall, and the heels remained in charge. Oxx applied a Full Nelson at 8:30. Bear hit a second-rope crossbody block on Oxx, and they were both down. Bobby got a hot tag and hit some jab punches on BRG, then a running neckbreaker. Bobby hit a superkick and a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 10:30. BRG got a rollup with his feet on the ropes for a nearfall.

BRG and Bobby traded some punches, and Brett hit a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall. The heels now started working over Orlando. Oxx missed a Vader Bomb. Bear made the hot tag and hit a Black Hole Slam on BRG. He pulled down the straps of his singlet and pushed his forehead into Oxx’s forehead, then they traded forearm strikes at 13:30. Bear hit a Samoan Drop! Bobby hit a flip dive to the floor onto Oxx. In the ring, Bear hit the Fire Thunder Driver (sit-out piledriver) for the pin on Brett. Good action.

Bear Bronson and Bobby Orlando defeated Oxx Adams and Brett Ryan Gosselin at 14:38.

9. Cappuccino Jones vs. Mike Cunningham for the WWE ID Title. Cunningham snatched the title belt from Ref Gina and posed with it before the bell. He danced; Jones pie-faced him and then danced. He dropped Cunningham with a shoulder tackle, then a dropkick at 1:30, and he was fired up. Cunningham hit a dropkick that sent Jones to the floor. In the ring, Cunningham hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall, and he stomped on Cap. Cap hit a European Uppercut. Cunningham hit some jab punches and got a nearfall.

Cunningham hit a flying back elbow for a nearfall at 5:00. Jones hit a Pump Kick and a half-nelson suplex. He hit a DDT for a nearfall at 6:30. Cunningham hit a Spinebuster for a nearfall. Cunningham pulled off his tear-away pants, but Cap shook the ropes to cause Mike to fall and be crotched. Jones nailed a top-rope Froggy Brew elbow drop from the pin. Good action. Jones got a “Please come back!” chant.

Cappuccino Jones defeated Mike Cunningham to retain the WWE ID Title at 8:31.

10. Laredo Kid vs. Ichiban. Laredo Kid immediately twisted the left arm, and they traded lucha reversals. They both missed dropkicks and had a standoff. Laredo Kid dropped him with a shoulder tackle, and he hit a huracanrana that sent Ichiban to the floor. Laredo dove through the ropes and barreled his head into Ichiban’s chest at 2:00. He got a nearfall in the ring. Ichiban hit a stunner at 4:30 and was fired up. He hit a huracanrana, then a spinning kick to Laredo’s jaw. Ichiban hit an Arabian Press to the floor! Nice! In the ring, Ichiban hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 6:00.

Laredo Kid hit a Michinoku Driver and a second-rope corkscrew moonsault, then another one for a nearfall at 7:30. Ichiban hit a huracanrana, then a 619 and a leaping tornado DDT for a nearfall. Laredo Kid hit a top-rope 450 Splash for a believable nearfall at 9:00, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Ichiban hit a Canadian Destroyer, then his leaping Flatliner (his finisher!) for a believable nearfall. Brother Greatness couldn’t recall the last time someone had kicked out of that move. Ichiban hit a huracanrana to the floor and pushed Laredo Kid back into the ring. Laredo Kid hit a top-rope Spanish Fly for the pin. A sharp match. The crowd gave Laredo Kid a loud “please come back!” chant.

Laredo Kid defeated Ichiban at 11:41.

11. AEW TBS Champion Willow Nightingale vs. Gabby Forza in a non-title match. Willow had a title belt over each shoulder, and the crowd greeted her with a “welcome home!” chant. Gabby put a gnome hat on Willow. They are both babyfaces and were having fun. They hit a shoulder tackle with neither going down. They had a test of strength, and Gabby knocked her down with a shoulder tackle. Willow hit an enzuigiri. Willow hit a bodyslam and a running splash to the mat for a nearfall at 3:30. Gabby hit a bodyslam and her own running splash. Gabby hit some running blocks in the corner.

Willow nailed a German Suplex for a nearfall. She hit a series of clotheslines in the corner, then a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 5:30. They traded rollups. They got up and traded loud chops. Willow tied up Gabby’s legs on the mat, and they traded strikes. Gabby put her across the shoulders, spun her, and dropped her, then Gabby hit a senton for a nearfall at 9:00. She missed the Gnome Bomb (Vader Bomb). Willow couldn’t lift her for a gutwrench suplex.

Willow hit a second-rope missile dropkick and a rolling cannonball into the corner, then a Death Valley Driver for a believable nearfall. Gabby put Willow on her shoulders and dropped her ‘snake-eyes’ in the corner, and this time she hit the Gnome Bomb for a nearfall at 11:30. Gabby went for a Bulldog Powerslam, but Willow rolled through it. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Willow hit a clothesline, and they were both down.

This has been top-notch, and the crowd chanted “Beyond Wrestling!” Willow hit a second-rope superplex, but Gabby hit a Jackhammer for a nearfall at 13:30! Gabby set up for a spear, but Willow slapped her to block it. Willow then hit the Doctor Bomb/gutwrench powerbomb for the pin. Maybe the best women’s indy match I’ve seen in months. Bravo to both.

Willow Nightingale defeated Gabby Forza at 14:14.

12. TNA World Champion Mike Santana vs. Ryan Clancy in a non-title match. Santana had his TNA World Title belt, but it’s not on the line. The bell rang, and they just glared at each other from across the ring. The crowd was 100% behind Santana. They finally locked up at 1:00 and had a feeling-out process. Mike slapped him, and Ryan backed into a corner, selling the pain. Mike slammed him to the mat, and they traded quick reversals on the mat. They twisted each other’s left arms. Ryan tied a leg lock around Mike’s head and neck. Mike escaped, and they had a standoff at 5:00.

They got into a knuckle lock and a test of strength and traded reversals while still connected. They got up and traded chops at 6:30, and Mike dropped him with a shoulder tackle. They traded armdrags, and Santana got a Magistral Cradle for a nearfall. Clancy avoided a Spin the Block clothesline; Santana avoided the Picture Perfect Dropkick, and we had another standoff at 8:00. Nice! Santana hit a dropkick to the jaw. Santana hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 9:30. Santana stayed in charge, hitting some kicks to the spine, and got another nearfall.

Clancy hit a low-blow mule kick at 12:00 as the ref was out of position, and it allowed Ryan to take control. Ryan hit his Sabre-style neck-snap at 13:30, then his monkey-flip for a nearfall. He tied Santana in a front guillotine choke. Clancy went to a sleeper and fell to the mat. Santana finally hit a hard kick in the corner, then his rolling Buck Fifty stunner for a nearfall at 17:30, and they were both down. Mike hit a loud chop to the back and slammed him to the mat for a nearfall.

Santana hit a second-rope superplex at 19:00, and both men were down. Clancy hit a butterfly suplex for a nearfall. Clancy avoided a second rolling Buck Fifty and hit a German Suplex, and he immediately locked in a cross-armbreaker at 20:30. Ryan hit a leaping piledriver for a nearfall, and we got a “Fight forever!” chant. Santana caught him and hit a Death Valley Driver and a Helluva Kick, then an Iconoclasm, slam to the mat, and a brainbuster for a nearfall at 22:30! Santana hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall! “How???” Brother Greatness shouted at the kickout.

Santana set up for the Spin the Block, but Clancy hit a dropkick on Mike’s arm and his Russian Leg Sweep for a nearfall. He hit a frog splash for a nearfall. Joey T declared we are watching one of the greatest matches in Beyond history. Santana accidentally clotheslined the ref! Clancy nailed the Picture Perfect Dropkick for a visual pin but we had no ref! Ryan grabbed the TNA Title belt. He flipped it in the air; Santana caught it, but the distraction allowed Ryan to hit his Picture Perfect dropkick at 26:00. Ref Robinson grabbed the title belt so Clancy couldn’t use it. Santana hit some kicks and the Spin the Block clothesline for the pin. What a match! The crowd immediately chanted, “That was awesome!”

TNA World Champion Mike Santana defeated Ryan Clancy in a non-title match at 26:57.

* Santana got on the mic and cut a nice babyface promo. He thanked promoter Drew Cordeiro and put him over, and the crowd chanted, “Thank you, Drew!”

Final Thoughts: I always try to avoid hyperbole because not every event can be a good show or a great show. So… this is a serious ‘indy show of the year’ contender. A hot crowd that was into all 12 matches over four hours, and they didn’t let up at all. The wrestlers clearly fed off all that energy. For 2025, I ranked Santana vs. Marcus Mathers as my favorite indy match of the year… and Santana vs. Clancy is off to a good start as the best match of 2026. Everything clicked; everything landed, and they had the crowd the whole 27 minutes.

Willow-Gabby was really good, too. (You don’t have a ‘show of the year’ contender with just one match!) Any other show, that’s the best match of the night. They just mirrored each other’s offense. They are roughly the same height, have the same bubbly personality, and the same raw power. Laredo Kid vs. Ichban was really sharp for third. Sure, I didn’t expect the locals to win those three matches, but they were all so good, and I was into all of it.

Yes, I have my preferred style, so I’ll again point out that this show occurred without a single chairshot, table, or door. There was no blood. No barbed wire, pizza cutters, glass panes, light tubes, gusset plates, weed whackers. No one took a dangerous blow to the head. Just good, clean wrestling, and the fans loved it.

Just showing the depth of the New England scene… Brad Hollister, Aaron Rourke, and the Shooter Boys were at Chaotic Wrestling in Massachusetts, while Miracle Generation and Devious Cass were at GCW in New England, and Channing Thomas was in Atlanta for Action Wrestling. Plus, Anthony Greene and Dezmond Cole are out with injuries. The point is that this Beyond roster is stacked. This show gets my highest possible recommendation — even if you have to watch it in two sittings because it is so long.