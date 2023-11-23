AEW Collision lineup: Continental Classic matches set for Saturday’s live TNT show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Daniel Garica vs. Claudio Castagnoli in a Continental Classic Blue League tournament match

-Eddie Kingston vs. Brody King in a Continental Classic Blue League tournament match

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live on Saturday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Petersen Events Center. Collision will air on TNT at 7CT/8ET and will be preceded by Rampage at 6CT/7ET. I will be covering WWE Survivor Series, and Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews of both AEW shows will be available on delay. Will Pruett’s exclusive audio review of Collision will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday night or Saturday morning.