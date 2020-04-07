AEW announces a new signing

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW announced the signing of Anna Jay on Monday. When announcing the signing, Jay was labeled by “The Star of the Show” monicker.

Powell’s POV: Jay was impressive in her match against Hikaru Shida on last week’s AEW Dynamite. She was billed as Anna Jayy on the show, but they’ve already ditched the extra Y. For what it’s worth, I wrote in my AEW Dynamite Hit List last week that “Jayy has a good look and it’s hard to imagine that she won’t end up doing more in AEW.”



