Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s AXS TV show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-“The North” Josh Alexander and Ethan Page vs. Tessa Blanchard and Eddie Edwards for the Impact Tag Titles.

-Madison Rayne vs. Jessicka Havok.

-Chris Bey vs. Daga.

-Rhino and Tommy Dreamer vs. Jake Crist and Dave Crist.

Powell's POV: Impact Wrestling airs on AXS TV tonight at 7CT/8ET. The show is listed for a replay at 10CT/11ET.



