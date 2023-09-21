Impact Wrestling and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Ricky Morton, Ivelisse Velez, Jack Brisco

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV with the second part of the 1,000th episode special. The show includes Mike Bailey vs. Alan Angels vs. Rich Swann vs. Ace Austin vs. Zachary Wentz vs. Samuray Del Sol in an Ultimate X match. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. The show includes Katsuyori Shibata vs. Nick Wayne for the ROH Pure Championship. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with A as the majority grade in our post show poll with 72 percent of the vote. B finished second with 13 percent of the vote. I gave the show an A- grade. It’s hard to complain about a show that featured the surprise return of The Rock.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 49 percent of the vote. A finished second with 26 percent of the vote, and C was a close third with 19 percent. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ricky Morton is 66.

-Ivelisse Velez is 36.

-The late Jack Brisco was born on September 21, 1941. He died on February 1, 2010 due to complications from heart surgery.