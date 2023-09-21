AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s two-hour Grand Slam edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Sting and Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage and Luchasaurus

-Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona vs. Hangman Page and “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles

-Billy Gunn and “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds for the AEW Trios Titles

-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Vincent and Dutch vs. Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor in a four-way tag match for a shot at the ROH Tag Team Titles at the WrestleDream pay-per-view

-Orange Cassidy, Hook, and Kris Statlander vs. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Anna Jay

-Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue

-Mike Santana in action

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on Wednesday in Queens, New York at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The two-hour Grand Slam edition of Rampage airs Friday on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available on delay rather than live.