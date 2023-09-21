What's happening...

AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s two-hour Grand Slam edition

September 21, 2023

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Sting and Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage and Luchasaurus

-Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona vs. Hangman Page and “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles

-Billy Gunn and “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds for the AEW Trios Titles

-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Vincent and Dutch vs. Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor in a four-way tag match for a shot at the ROH Tag Team Titles at the WrestleDream pay-per-view

-Orange Cassidy, Hook, and Kris Statlander vs. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Anna Jay

-Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue

-Mike Santana in action

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on Wednesday in Queens, New York at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The two-hour Grand Slam edition of Rampage airs Friday on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available on delay rather than live.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.