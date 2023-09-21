AEW Collision lineup: Texas Death Match and RVD set for Saturday

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Bryan Danielson vs. Ricky Starks in a Texas Death Match

-Luchasaurus vs. Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage in a three-way for the TNT Championship

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Jay White

-Rob Van Dam returns to the ring

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “The Workhorsemen” JD Drake and Anthony Henry for the AEW Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: Saturday’s AEW Collision will be held in Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena, meaning it’s a homecoming for RVD, who was born in nearby Battle Creek. Join me for my live review as Collision airs Saturdays on TNT beginning at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s exclusive audio reviews are be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Saturday nights or Sunday mornings.