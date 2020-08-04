AEW Dark preview: Seven matches set for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.

-“The Gunn Club” Billy Gunn and Austin Gunn vs. Aaron Solow and Serpentico.

-Jack Evans vs. QT Marshall.

-The Butcher & The Blade vs. “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy.

-Abadon vs. KiLynn King.

-Scorpio Sky vs Will Hobbs.

-Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela vs. “The Initiative” Peter Avalon and Brandon Cutler.

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison.

AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr's review will be available on Wednesday morning.



