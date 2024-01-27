AEW Collision lineup: The lineup for tonight’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

-“House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews vs. Daniel Garcia and “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in an escape the cage elimination match

-Orange Cassidy vs. Komander for the AEW International Championship against the four-way winner on Rampage

-Continental Crown Champion Eddie Kingston vs. Willie Mack in a non-title match

-Bryan Danielson vs. Yuji Nagata

-Mariah May vs. Lady Frost

-Serena Deeb in action

Powell’s POV: Komander won a four-way on Rampage to earn the title shot. Collision will be live from Bossier City, Louisiana at Brookshire Grocery Arena. The show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. We will not have a live review of Collision because I will be covering the Royal Rumble event. Don Murphy’s Collision report will be available after the show. Will Pruett has the night off, so my exclusive audio review of Collision will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Sunday morning.