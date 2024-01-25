AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page compete in Dealer’s Choice matches

-Taya Valkyrie vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Powell’s POV: Strickland and Page will select the opponents for one another. AEW also announced Ricky Starks and Big Bill vs. Darby Allin and Sting for the AEW Tag Team Titles for the February 7 edition of Dynamite. Wednesday’s show will be live from New Orleans, Louisiana at UNO Lakefront Arena. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).