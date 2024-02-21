AEW Dynamite in Tulsa (reports needed), last week’s AEW Dynamite poll results and grade, Tyrus, Carlito, Wes Brisco, Anthony Mayweather, Ricky Starks, Rhonda Sing

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center. The show features Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from this week’s AEW Dynamite in Tulsa and all upcoming events. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an A grade in our post show poll from 31 percent of the voters. B finished second with 27 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

-AEW Collision was preempted on Saturday due to NBA All-Star Weekend.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tyrus (George Murdoch) is 51. He worked as Brodus Clay in WWE.

-Carlito (Carlos Colon Jr.) is 45.

-Wes Brisco is 40.

-Anthony Mayweather is 39. He also worked as Crimson.

-Ricky Starks is 34.

-The late Rhonda Sing was born on February 21, 1961. She died of a heart attack at age 40 on July 27, 2001.