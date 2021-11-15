What's happening...

11/15 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 182): Pro Wrestling Boom Live – AEW Full Gear discussion with co-host Jonny Fairplay

November 15, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell is a special live episode co-hosted by Jonny Fairplay of “Survivor” fame with live calls coming out of the AEW Full Gear event. Join us for Pro Wrestling Boom Live on Monday, November 22 coming out of WWE Survivor Series at our new start time of 1CT/2ET…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Live Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 182) with guest co-host Jonny Fairplay.

