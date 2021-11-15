11/14 F1rst Wrestling Unleashed results: Christopher Daniels vs. Ariya Daivari, Dante Martin vs. Aramis, Effy vs. Darin Corbin in a street fight, Devon Moore vs. Arik Cannon for the Uptown VFW Championship, Heather Reckless vs. Free-Range Kara vs. Brooke Valentine vs. Skye Blue in a four-way, Hyan vs. Billie Starkz

CategoriesARENA REPORTS MISC live events NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, ROH, Impact Wrestling, MLW, Evolve, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

F1rst Wrestling Unleashed

Minneapolis, Minnesota at First Avenue

Report by Dot Net reader Jason Biagi

1. Devon Monroe pinned Arik Cannon for the Uptown VFW championship.

2. Darin Corbin beat Effy in a bloody Street Fight.

3. Skye Blue beat Heather Reckless, Free-Range Kara, and Brooke Valentine in a four-way.

4. Bryan Keith pinned Jah-C.

5. Dante Marin defeated Aramiz in a fantastic match.

6. Renny D defeated Thunder Frog, Rylie Jackson, Shane Black, Brandon Gore, and Dan The Dad in a six-way match.

7. Billie Starkz beat Hyan.

8. Christopher Daniels defeated Ariya Daivari.