AEW Dark Elevation lineup: Thirteen matches listed for Monday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has announced the following matches for Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor vs. Ryan Nemeth and JD Drake.

-Alex Gracia vs. Thunder Rosa.

-Leila Grey vs. Penelope Ford.

-Leyla Hirsch vs. Vipress.

-KiLynn King vs. Ryo Mizunami.

-Jazmin Allure and Tesha Price vs. Hikaru Shida and Tay Conti.

-Fuego Del Sol vs. Ethan Page.

-Jon Moxley vs. Bill Collier.

-Scorpio Sky vs. Mike Sydal.

-Rex Lawless and Mike Chocolate vs. “Gunn Club” Billy, Austin, and Colten Gunn.

-D3 and Vary Morales vs. Dark Order’s 5 and 10.

-Chandler Hopkins vs. Joey Janela.

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Danny Limelight.

Powell’s POV: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight are the broadcast team. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.