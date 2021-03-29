WWE Raw, AEW Dark: Elevation, Powell’s Q&A audio show, Michael Hayes, Warlord, Mustafa Ali, Kenta Kobashi, Charlie Haas, SoCal Val, Umaga, Curt Hennig

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida. The show will continue the build to WrestleMania, including the contract signing for Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley for the Raw Women’s Championship. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

-Submit questions for today’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

Birthdays and Notables

-WWE executive Michael Hayes (Michael Seitz) is 62 today.

-The Warlord (Terry Szopinski) turned 58 on Sunday.

-Mustafa Ali (Adeel Alam) turned 34 on Sunday.

-The late Curt Hennig was born on March 28, 1958. He died of a drug overdose at age 44 on February 10, 2003.

-The late Eddie “Umaga” Fatu was born on March 28, 1973. He died of a heart attack at age 36 on December 4, 2009.

-Kenta Kobashi turned 54 on Saturday.

-Charlie Haas turned 49 on Saturday.

-SoCal Val (Paige Mayo) turned 35 on Saturday.