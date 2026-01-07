What's happening...

AEW Dynamite preview: The first episode of 2026

January 7, 2026

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and Hook in a Lights Out match

-AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley vs. Shelton Benjamin in an eliminator match

-ROH Champion Bandido vs. Sammy Guevara in a non-title match

-Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir

-AEW World Champion MJF appears

-Jim Ross returns to commentary

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Tulsa, Oklahoma, at BOK Center. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

