WrestleMania 42 lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for night two, opening matches for the ESPN simulcast

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WrestleMania 42 night two premium live event that will be held today in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Allegiant Stadium.

-CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Jade Cargill vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Sami Zayn vs. Trick Williams for the U.S. Championship

-Dominik Mysterio vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor

-(ESPN simulcast) Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi

-(ESPN simulcast) Penta vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Rusev vs. JD McDonagh in a six-way ladder match for the Intercontinental Title

Powell’s POV: John Cena is the host of WrestleMania 42. The ladder match for the Intercontinental Title will open the show. WrestleMania has an early start time of 5CT/6ET for the main card. The first hour of tonight’s show will be simulcast on ESPN. Join me for my live review as the full show streams on ESPN Unlimited (and on Netflix internationally). Jake Barnett and I will co-host another same-night audio review of WrestleMania 42 tonight exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)