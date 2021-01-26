WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns discusses his working relationship with Paul Heyman

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns spoke with Brent Brookhouse of CBS Sports and offered high praise for Paul Heyman. “If something happens and we’re no longer on screen together, I don’t think I’ll ever want to work without him one way or another,” Reigns said. “Even if we’re not a pairing on television anymore, I will still want and need him at television to work with me. Even throughout the week. We’ll start texting throughout the week to get ideas and figure out the message we want to get across. It’s a weekly battle where we don’t always get our way, but we try our best to do that. It’s definitely a really neat scenario as far as brainstorming and creative spitballing in trying to push the envelope and create the most sophisticated narrative every week.

“We say it every week: attention to detail. Those details are what make the product and hook people. We don’t want to insult our audience and make them think we feel they’re stupid; we know they’re not. Especially our hardcore fanbase, they’ve been watching professional wrestling and sports entertainment for a long time, they’ve seen it all. So we constantly think about what we can do to be different. What we can do to be better. And what we can do to achieve greatness every single week.” Read the full interview at CBSSports.com

Powell’s POV: The Reigns and Heyman pairing has led to some terrific television and is carrying Smackdown week in and week out. As such, I’m not at all surprised that the Reigns and Heyman relationship is more than what we see on television. I wish the same attention to detail that they strive for was something that existed throughout WWE’s main roster booking, as there is a very noticeable difference between what they are doing and what’s happening on Raw in particular. Reigns spoke more about Heyman, as well as his ongoing feud with Kevin Owens over the WWE Universal Championship. A recommended read.