WWE Raw viewership for the Royal Rumble go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.819 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 1.854 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 1.904 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.838 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.716 million viewers. The show averaged a .67 and the three hours finished first, second, and fourth, respectively, in the 18-49 demographic in Monday cable ratings. The January 27, 2020 edition of Raw delivered 2.402 million viewers for the night after the Royal Rumble.