WWE Raw on Netflix viewership for the June 2 edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The June 2 edition of WWE Raw on Netflix finished the week with 2.7 million global views, according to Netflix.com/tudum. The viewership count was up from the 2.6 million global viewership listed for the May 26 episode.

Powell’s POV: The June 2 Raw finished eighth on the Netflix chart for most viewed weekly shows after finishing sixth the week before. Barring the occasional press release, the Raw global numbers will be released eight days after the show streams if it finishes in the top ten for the week.