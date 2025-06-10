The NWA streaming deal with Roku starts next month

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The NWA has a streaming deal with Roku. The NWA Powerrr series will stream on The Roku Channel starting July 29, and the show will be available in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

“When I purchased the National Wrestling Alliance in 2017, it was understood we were inheriting the history and legacy of the most storied brand in all combat sports, so to announce today we have now partnered with the number one TV streaming platform in North America is indeed a moment to be proud of,” NWA owner Billy Corgan told Deadline.com. “I look forward to sharing new episodes of ‘NWA Powerrr’ with the incredible audience that Roku brings.” Read the full story at Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: The Powerrr show will stream for free on Tuesday nights at 7CT/8ET on The Roku Channel. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, so there’s no way of knowing whether this is a good deal for the NWA. It’s a crowded landscape, and only time will tell whether the show will develop a following on The Roku Channel that will be big enough to satisfy NWA and Ruku executives.