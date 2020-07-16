Billy Corgan shoots down rumors of the NWA shutting down or being for sale

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NWA President Billy Corgan issued the following statement via his social media pages regarding the status of the company.

“A quick note about the National Wrestling Alliance, which I fought for, and won ownership of a few years back. We are NOT shutting down. So please disregard any and all rumor to effect. The @NWA is not and will not be for sale, and those talent who are under contract remain under contract for a reason: which is that we at the NWA are trying to figure out a way to provide our great fans with wrestling content in a very, very tough environment. And, most importantly, keep our talent safe and the standard of production you’ve come to expect from us at a high level. Anything less, in my opinion, is unacceptable. So yes, appreciate the interest, appreciate the chatter, but don’t appreciate the unsourced rumors and speculation.”

Powell’s POV: Scott “Raven” Levy publicly stated that he’d heard rumblings of Corgan closing the door on the NWA. He didn’t seem malicious in his intent, so he probably was just reacting to the rumors. Nevertheless, it’s good that Corgan set the record straight, as the talent have enough concerns like everyone else in the midst of the pandemic.