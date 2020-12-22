WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Three title matches announced for the Christmas night edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens in a cage match for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Sami Zayn vs. Big E for the Intercontinental Championship.

-Asuka and Charlotte Flair defend the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: WWE has not announced the challengers for the first Asuka and Flair title defense. Smackdown will be held in Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. The show is back on Fox this week after being moved for FS1 this past Friday.