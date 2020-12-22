What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Three title matches announced for the Christmas night edition

December 22, 2020

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens in a cage match for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Sami Zayn vs. Big E for the Intercontinental Championship.

-Asuka and Charlotte Flair defend the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: WWE has not announced the challengers for the first Asuka and Flair title defense. Smackdown will be held in Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. The show is back on Fox this week after being moved for FS1 this past Friday.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.