04/25 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Rebellion audio review: AEW Champion Kenny Omega vs. Impact Champion Rich Swann in a title vs. title match, Juice Robinson and David Finlay vs. The Good Brothers for the Impact Tag Titles, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Tenille Dashwood for the Knockouts Title

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the Impact Wrestling Rebellion pay-per-view event: AEW Champion Kenny Omega vs. Impact Champion Rich Swann in a title vs. title match, Juice Robinson and David Finlay vs. The Good Brothers for the Impact Tag Titles, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Tenille Dashwood for the Knockouts Title, and more (33:56)…

Click here for the April 25 Impact Wrestling Rebellion audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.