Impact Wrestling Rebellion Polls: Grade the overall show and vote for the best match

April 25, 2021

Impact Wrestling Rebellion: Grade the overall show
A – Great Show
B – Good Show
C – Average Show
D – Disappointing Show
F – Awful Show

Impact Wrestling Rebellion: Vote for the best match
AEW Champion Kenny Omega vs. Impact World Champion Rich Swann in a title vs. title match
Juice Robinson and David Finlay vs. Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson for the Impact Tag Titles
Deonna Purrazzo vs. Tenille Dashwood for the Knockouts Championship
Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Jordynne Grace and Rachel Ellering for the Knockouts Tag Titles
Ace Austin vs. TJP vs. Josh Alexander for the X Division Championship
Brian Myers vs. Matt Cardona
Sami Callihan vs. Trey Miguel in a Last Man Standing match
W Morrissey, Doering, Deaner, and Rhino vs. Storm, Sabin, Mack, Edwards
Rosemary and Havok vs. Kimber Lee and Susan (pre-show)
