AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s Forbidden Door fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Sting and Darby Allin vs. “Painmaker” Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in a tornado tag match

-Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho in an Owen Hart Cup tournament first-round match

-Jon Moxley vs. Tomohiro Ishii

-The brackets will be revealed for the Blind Eliminator tournament for a shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles

-“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry speaks for the first time since turning on Hook

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Hamilton, Ontario at FirstOntario Centre. Friday’s AEW Rampage will also be taped the same night. The same venue plays host to Thursday’s AEW Collision taping. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).