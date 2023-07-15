AEW Collision lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

-CM Punk vs. Ricky Starks in the men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament final

-Ruby Soho vs. Willow Nightingale in the women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament final

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Jay White and Juice Robinson in a best of three falls match for the AEW Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: Willow beat Athena on Friday’s AEW Rampage to advance to the finals. Collision will be live tonight from Calgary, Alberta at the Calgary Stampede Saddledome and will be followed by the live Battle of the Belts VII special. Join me for my live review of AEW Collision and Battle of the Belts as the shows air Saturdays on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available on Saturdays or Sundays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).