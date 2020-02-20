AEW Dark taping spoilers: Full results of next week’s online show, Cody addresses the crowd after Dynamite (spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dark Taping

Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

Results courtesy of Dot Net reader Matt H

1. Jimmy Havoc beat Marko Stunt. This match was taped before Dynamite went live.

After Dynamite went off the air, Cody took the mic and said, “That was the best episode of Dynamite yet.” He told a story about he and his dad after a show at The Omni and knowing he wanted to be famous. He thanked the crowd, TNT, and guaranteed a return visit to Atlanta.

2. Joey Janela beat Kip Sabian in a Falls Count Anywhere match. Janela attacked Sabian from behind on the stage and attempted a pinfall. Janela went on to win an entertaining match.

3. The Dark Order defeated The Strong Hearts.

4. Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall beat Shawn Spears and Peter Avalon. Spears came off the ropes and teased a “10” in Dustin’s face before clearing his head remembering where he was. Then he did Goldust’s inhale gesture. Spears ended up walking out on Avalon, and then Goldust and Marshall went on to get the win.

