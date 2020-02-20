NXT UK on WWE Network, Dot Net Weekly, WWE Raw poll results, NXT live events in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida (reports needed), Antonio Inoki, Gail Kim, Killian Dain, Buddy Rogers

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT UK streams today on WWE Network at 2CT/3ET. The show includes Joe Coffey vs. Ilja Dragunov and Tyler Bate vs. Joseph Conners. Haydn Gleed’s written review and audio review should be available later today.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a C grade majority vote with 34 percent from the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave show a C- grade.

-We are looking for reports from the NXT live events listed below. If you are going to one of these events or another upcoming show and want to help by sending in a report, contact me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-NXT is in Ocala, Florida at The Reserve Pavilion on Friday with the local crew.

-NXT is in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Turner Hall Ballroom on Friday with the traveling crew.

-NXT is in Cocoa, Florida at Cocoa Armory on Saturday with the local crew.

-NXT is in Oshkosh, Wisconsin at at Menominee Nation Arena on Saturday with the traveling crew.

-NXT is in St. Paul, Minnesota at Roy Wilkins Auditorium on Sunday with the traveling crew. I will be attending this show, so please say hello if we cross paths.

Birthdays and Notables

-Antonio Inoki (Kanji Inoki) is 77.

-Gai Kim is 43.

-Killian Dain (Damian Mackle) is 35.

-The late Buddy Rogers (Herman Gustav Rohde Jr.) was born on February 20, 1921. He died at age 71 on June 26, 1992 after suffering three strokes.



