WWE Backstage on FS1 viewership for the show featuring Keith Lee

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s WWE Backstage drew 127,000 viewers for FS1, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 169,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: This week’s show featured Keith Lee in studio along with Mark Henry on the panel. While the number was down compared to last week, it was still above the 97,000 viewership mark drawn by the two previous episodes.



