NXT 2.0 TV rating and viewership for the Great American Bash themed episode

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 593,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count is up from the 570,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished 27th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.11 rating in the same demo. The numbers are a tad underwhelming considering that the show carried the Great American Bash theme. The July 6, 2021 edition of NXT delivered 654,000 viewers while running opposite the first game of the NBA Finals. Today’s NXT ratings were scheduled to be released this morning and were pushed back to this afternoon, so it’s unclear whether the AEW Dynamite ratings will be released today.