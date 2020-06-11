06/11 Moore’s NXT TV audio review: NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. Dexter Lumis in a non-title match, Finn Balor vs. Cameron Grimes, Keith Lee and Mia Yim vs. Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai vs. Kacy Catanzaro

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. Dexter Lumis in a non-title match, Finn Balor vs. Cameron Grimes, Keith Lee and Mia Yim vs. Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai vs. Kacy Catanzaro, and more (39:17)…

Click here for the June 11 NXT TV audio review.

