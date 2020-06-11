WWE promotes Bruce Prichard to run Raw and Smackdown creative, Paul Heyman to remain an on-air talent

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following statement on Thursday to announce that Bruce Prichard will oversee the Raw and Smackdown creative teams.

In an effort to streamline our creative writing process for television, we have consolidated both teams from Raw and SmackDown into one group, led by Bruce Prichard. Paul Heyman will concentrate on his role as an in-ring performer.

Powell’s POV: Apparently, no one can tell Vince McMahon what he wants to hear quite like Bruce Prichard.