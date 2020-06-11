What's happening...

WWE promotes Bruce Prichard to run Raw and Smackdown creative, Paul Heyman to remain an on-air talent

June 11, 2020

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following statement on Thursday to announce that Bruce Prichard will oversee the Raw and Smackdown creative teams.

In an effort to streamline our creative writing process for television, we have consolidated both teams from Raw and SmackDown into one group, led by Bruce Prichard. Paul Heyman will concentrate on his role as an in-ring performer.

Powell’s POV: Apparently, no one can tell Vince McMahon what he wants to hear quite like Bruce Prichard.


Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (3)

  1. Bob June 11, 2020 @ 8:15 pm

    In an effort to stop making sense and getting people over, Paul Heyman has been moved off creative. Sheesh.

    Reply
  2. King June 11, 2020 @ 9:08 pm

    So promote the guy who oversees the WORST WWE show on television. Got it. The kiss my a- well, that club is apparently still active and thriving.

    Reply
  3. Chris Johnson June 11, 2020 @ 10:31 pm

    Yay. More sports entertainment and less wrestling. Can’t wait for the swimming competition between the Profits and the Raiders next week, tug of war the week, chess the week after that and then the great battle of rock, paper and scissors Vikings style.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.