WWE promotes Bruce Prichard to run Raw and Smackdown creative, Paul Heyman to remain an on-air talent

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE issued the following statement on Thursday to announce that Bruce Prichard will oversee the Raw and Smackdown creative teams.
In an effort to streamline our creative writing process for television, we have consolidated both teams from Raw and SmackDown into one group, led by Bruce Prichard. Paul Heyman will concentrate on his role as an in-ring performer.
Powell’s POV: Apparently, no one can tell Vince McMahon what he wants to hear quite like Bruce Prichard.
In an effort to stop making sense and getting people over, Paul Heyman has been moved off creative. Sheesh.
So promote the guy who oversees the WORST WWE show on television. Got it. The kiss my a- well, that club is apparently still active and thriving.
Yay. More sports entertainment and less wrestling. Can’t wait for the swimming competition between the Profits and the Raiders next week, tug of war the week, chess the week after that and then the great battle of rock, paper and scissors Vikings style.