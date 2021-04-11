4/10 Impact Wrestling Hardcore Justice results: Powell’s review of Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Eddie Edwards, and a mystery partner vs. Eric Young, Joe Doering, Deaner, and Rhino in a Hardcore War, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jazz in a Knockouts Title vs. career match, Brian Myers vs. Jake Something in a Hardcore Blindfold Match

CategoriesImpact PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Hardcore Justice

Streamed April 10, 2021 on Impact Plus and FITE TV

Nashville, Tennessee at Skyway Studios

1. Josh Alexander & Petey Williams defeated TJP & Fallah Bahh and Ace Austin & Madman Fulton in a three-way tag team match. Alexander, TJP, and Austin were allowed to pick their own partners.

2. Shera defeated Hernandez in a Chairly Legal match. Rohit Raju hit Hernandez with a chair, which led to Shera getting the pin.

3. Doc Gallows beat Black Taurus.

4. Matt Cardona beat Johnny Swinger in a Mystery Crate match. There were four crates and each contained weapons that could be used by the wrestlers.

5. Sami Callihan beat Sam Beale.

6. Jake Something beat Brian Myers in a Hardcore Blindfold match. Matt Cardona brought the final mystery crate that wasn’t opened during his match and gave it to Something, who used it as a weapon. The create was filled with action figures.

7. Tenille Dashwood beat Rosemary, Jordynne Grace, Alisha Edwards, Havok, and Su Yung in a six-way Weapons Match to earn a Knockouts Championship match. Susan was attacked by Su Yung (yes, really) before the bell. Dashwood pinned Havok after Nevaeh threw powder in Havok’s eyes.

8. Deonna Purrazzo beat Jazz to retain the Knockouts Championship in a title vs. career match. Jazz’s career is over due to the loss.

9. “Violent By Design” Eric Young, Joe Doering, Deaner, and Rhino defeated Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Eddie Edwards, and Trey Miguel in a Hardcore War. Tommy Dreamer was attacked prior to the match and was replaced by Miguel. Young pinned Mack to win the match.