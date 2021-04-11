WrestleMania 37 lineup (live coverage tonight): The full card for night two

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WrestleMania 37 Night Two.

-Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Big E vs. Apollo Crews in a Nigerian Drum Fight for the Intercontinental Championship.

-Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya and Tamina for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

-Riddle vs. Sheamus for the U.S. Championship.

-Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn.

-Randy Orton vs. The Fiend.

Powell’s POV: Natalya and Tamina won the tag team turmoil match on night one to earn the WWE Women’s Tag Title shot. Hulk Hogan and Titus O’Neil will serve as hosts. Logan Paul will also appear with Zayn. WWE will have roughly 25,000 fans in attendance each night in Tampa, Florida at Raymond James Stadium. The safety protocols that include social distancing and mask requirements. Join me for live coverage beginning with the one-hour Kickoff Show at 6CT/7ET, and the main card at 7CT/8ET. The show will stream exclusively on Peacock in the United States and is also available on pay-per-view. Dot Net Members will hear a same night audio review co-hosted by Jake Barnett and I later tonight.