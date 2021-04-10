04/10 WWE WrestleMania 37 Night One audio review: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. AJ Styles and Omos for the Raw Tag Titles

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett review the WWE WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. AJ Styles and Omos for the Raw Tag Titles, Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs The Miz and John Morrison, and more (57:29)…

Click here for the WrestleMania 37 audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.